MOORHEAD — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman found on a rail bridge in north Moorhead late Sunday morning, Oct. 17.

At 11:45 a.m., crews responded to a medical emergency call in the area of north Moorhead's Memorial Park. BNSF railway workers found a woman's body on a rail bridge crossing First Avenue North near City Hall, according to Moorhead police Sgt. Scott Kostohryz.

Kostohryz could not immediately confirm if the train had hit the woman but said the body appeared to have been there for some time — though it was not immediately apparent for how long.

The train stopped moving so police could investigate the scene and remove the body. It blocked railroad crossings from the Red River to 21st Street North for about one hour and started moving again around 1 p.m.

While police continued investigating the death Sunday, Kostohryz said there was no immediate indication of foul play.