DULUTH, Minn. -- A man killed two people in Culver Township early Saturday morning before killing himself after a police chase.

At 1 a.m. Saturday, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to a request from a father to check on his son who lives in Culver Township, which is about 15 miles northwest of Duluth, the sheriff's office said in a news release Saturday morning.

The father went to the home before deputies arrived and found a dead man inside. Upon arrival, deputies found a second dead man outside the house, the sheriff's office said.

As information was being gathered, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper saw a vehicle moving a few miles from the scene and attempted to pull it over.

"The driver of the vehicle fled from the trooper and a short pursuit ensued," the sheriff's office said. "While the pursuit was underway, the lone male driver was determined to be the homicide suspect. During the pursuit he called 911 and confessed to the murders, also indicating he wanted to kill himself."

When law enforcement used a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, maneuver on the suspect's vehicle, it went into the ditch near Big Lake Road and Twin Lakes Drive. When the vehicle stopped, the sheriff's office said the suspect shot himself and died at the scene.

The names of the victims and suspect will be released once family members have been contacted.

The sheriff's office said it is not seeking additional suspects, and that "there is believed to be no further threat to the public." Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Sheriffs Office Investigative Division at 218-336-4350.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and their Crime Scene Team is assisting with the investigation. The Fond du Lac Police Department, the Cloquet Police Department, the Carlton County Sheriffs Office and the Minnesota State Patrol also responded.