BRAINERD, Minn. — A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting and standoff Thursday, Oct. 7, in Lake Edward Township north of Brainerd, Minnesota.

The Crow Wing County Dispatch Center received a call at 11:04 p.m. Thursday of a shooting complaint near the 23000 block of County Highway 4 in Lake Edward Township. The caller reported several gunshots were heard near the address, the sheriff’s office said in a Friday, Oct. 8, news release. Deputies and other officers responded to the address and encountered a man armed with a rifle and a handgun.

Deputies negotiated for nearly 2 hours and eventually convinced the suspect to put his weapons down in a safe location. Deputies took the subject into custody at that point, according to the release.

While searching the property, the Crow Wing County Tactical Response Team found a woman in a cabin, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

This incident is currently under active investigation.

The sheriff’s office will not release the name of the deceased woman until notification of next of kin has been made and further investigation can be completed.