In a year of record homicides in Minnesota, 16% of them were situations of domestic violence.

At least 30 people were killed in such cases, Violence Free Minnesota announced last week in releasing its annual report about homicides.

“Crisis falls harder and hardest on those who are already in crisis,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan during a news conference Friday, Oct. 1, about the findings on the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “Increased stressors and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic put unique pressures on individuals and families.”

Last year brought the most domestic violence-related homicides since 2015, when 33 people were killed in the state, though Violence Free Minnesota notes that a trend can’t be determined from one year. There were an average of 23 domestic violence-related homicides a year between 2015 and 2019, based on Violence Free Minnesota statistics.

The Violence Free Minnesota report about 2020 shows:

20 women and one man were allegedly killed by a current or former romantic partner.

Six family, friends or bystanders were murdered in situations related to domestic abuse.

Three children under the age of 2 were fatally injured alongside their mothers.

Four of the women who were killed were pregnant.

At least 20 minor children were left without a parent.

More than 60% of the victims were people of color.

“They were sons and daughters, sisters and brothers, mothers and fathers, friends and neighbors,” Flanagan said. “… We hold them in our hearts.”

Widespread attention to the homicide of Gabby Petito, who was last seen with her boyfriend and whose body was discovered in Wyoming, has brought about important conversations, said Meggie Royer, Violence Free Minnesota youth and prevention program manager, however she said, “We must acknowledge that there are thousands of victims from marginalized communities who go missing or (are) murdered every year, … whose names never enter into national conversations.”

Violence Free Minnesota’s homicide reports analyze four key “lethality factors” — the victim’s attempts to leave the abuser, the suspect’s access to firearms, past threats to kill, and history of violence. These factors have been seen in a “significant” number of cases and “when placed in the context of public health, they shape prevention and intervention strategies,” Royer said.

All of the homicides highlight the need for sustained funding for programs that support victims of relationship abuse and children, according to Violence Free Minnesota, which says financial stability and housing are “acute barriers to safety.” Domestic violence is a leading cause of homelessness for women, the organization says, and the 2020 report shows 20% of the victims had been homeless at some point in their lives.

Overall, Minnesota saw 185 murders last year, which topped the previous record set in 1995, according to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension information.

So far this year, Violence Free Minnesota has counted 21 known cases of domestic violence-related homicides, including in St. Paul and Bloomington this week.