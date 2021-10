ST. PAUL — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the stomach Friday afternoon, Oct. 1, police said.

The boy is expected to survive the shooting, which occurred at about 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Edmund Avenue, said Steve Linders, St. Paul police spokesman. The teen was taken to Regions Hospital by St. Paul fire medics.

The shooting is under investigation.

No further information was released.