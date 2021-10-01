ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A former teacher and coach from Albany Public Schools who raped a student multiple times over the course of a year was sentenced Friday, Oct. 1, to five years of supervised probation as part of a plea agreement.

Daniel Sinclair Fragodt, 32, of Glenwood, Minnesota, also was ordered to serve four days in jail, but was credited for four days served and ordered to pay $587 in fines and fees. He also must register as a predatory offender and complete a psychosexual examination.

In accordance with the plea agreement, he received a stay of imposition on a 36-month prison sentence.

The sentencing, by Judge Kris Davick-Halfen in Stearns County District Court, also ordered Fragodt to have no contact with the victim unless approved by a therapist for treatment purposes, have no contact with persons under 18 unless approved by his probation officer and he must attend a sex offender program.

Fragodt pleaded guilty to felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct for engaging in sexual intercourse with a person younger than 18, while he was more than four years older and was in a position of authority over her.

According to the criminal complaint, the charge was brought following an initial report of Fragodt inappropriately touching a 14-year-old that then led to the discovery that he was having sex with a 17-year-old student.

Albany Public Schools received a complaint about Fragodt on March 25, 2020, and was placed on leave the next day. The district conducted an initial investigation and contacted the Albany Police Department. Fragodt was arrested April 10, 2020.

According to Albany Superintendent Greg Johnson, Fragodt's employment with the district ended April 15, 2020.