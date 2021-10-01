CLOQUET, Minn. — The Cloquet Police Department identified the man who died during a Sept. 14 fight as Clyde Atwood, 60, of Cloquet, Minnesota.

Authorities do not yet know Atwood's cause of death, Commander Adam Reed said in an email. He said he believes it will take several weeks to get the results of Atwood's autopsy.

Police responded to an apartment at the Veteran's Housing Complex on the Fond du Lac Reservation in Cloquet after receiving a call from Joel Jay Ammesmaki, 58, to remove a man from his apartment.

When they arrived, Atwood was unresponsive, according to a criminal complaint.

While police and medics were attempting to revive Atwood, Ammesmaki became distraught and said “that it wasn’t supposed to go this way,” according to the complaint, and told officers that he had punched the man in the face while they were fighting.

Ammesmaki was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter. If convicted, Ammesmaki faces up to 15 years in prison, a $30,000 fine or both.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8.