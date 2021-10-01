BEMIDJI, Minn. — Hope Bedeau said she fell to her knees and cried when she got the earth-shattering news on Sept. 5 that her fiance, 29-year-old Warren Beaulieu, had been murdered.

"It's heartbreaking. My heart is in pieces. My best friend is gone," she said with tears in her eyes.

Warren leaves behind five daughters, including his youngest, 11-month-old Elena.

"The bond they had was so incredible; they loved each other so much, he always joked he was her favorite," Bedeau said. "There was no doubt in my mind that wasn't true."

Police aren't saying much about the murder. The family said it happened at a friend's house — in broad daylight — just outside the city of Bemidji. Beaulieu was supposedly sitting in a car when he was shot. He was the one who called 911 for help.

"That's what hurts the most," Bedeau said. "He had to call and ask for help. He was alone and scared."

Investigators say there were no witnesses to the murder, but people were "around."

"Those people with the information are just being reluctant to share," said Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel.

Beitel said several people of interest have been interviewed. Investigators believe they know the motive, but won't say what it is due to the open investigation. Even though nearly a month has passed, the sheriff said investigators work the case every day and hope to get that big break soon.

"We are looking for that one little piece of information to put it together more clearly. We believe someone has information, and we are hoping that we can get them to feel comfortable enough (to come forward)," Beitel said.

Bedeau said she has no clue who wanted her future husband dead.

"There are a lot of things that don't make sense or add up about what happened that day," she said.

She is asking anyone who has information to call police so Beaulieu gets justice. Crime Stoppers of Minnesota is offering a $1,000 reward for the tip that leads them to an arrest.

"It makes me sick. I don't understand how someone could live with themselves," Bedeau said.