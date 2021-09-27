DULUTH — Over 30 members of Richard "Ricky" Balsimo Jr.'s family gathered in Duluth's Canal Park on Sunday morning, Sept. 26, to bring awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous men and to call for changes to the justice system. Nearly all of them were clad in T-shirts calling for "Justice for Ricky" in honor of their lost loved one.

Richard Balsimo Jr., 34, was found dismembered in Lake Superior near Grand Portage on July 15 and 16. His remains were found in 5-gallon buckets and a tote recovered from the lake after being reported as missing for a little over a month. His family members hired private investigators from Applied Professional Services to investigate his murder.

"No family should have to go through what we went through," said Richard Balsimo Sr., Ricky's father. "We had to solve my son’s murder, locate his body and we were in the process of hiring our own divers to retrieve his remains. If it wasn’t for APS, we’d never have found Ricky. We ran out of funds; we spent our savings finding Ricky. They worked for us for well over a month for free."

Raquel Turner, Ricky's sister, said the local authorities seemed disinterested in the case because Ricky had a felony on his record.

"We went through numerous different resources and it didn’t matter," Turner said. "To them, he’s just a criminal. Just another missing Indigenous man. It shouldn’t matter that he’s been to prison. His life matters more than that. They didn't view my brother as a person."

The Twin Cities-based family spent a month in the Twin Ports, talking to people and making their own inquiries into Ricky's disappearance.

"We had to put our lives in danger. We had to go to the people who played a part in killing and dismembering him. We looked them in the eye and each one said, 'He was like a brother to me,'" Turner said. "And we had to sit there knowing they're involved. Knowing that if they knew that we knew, we’d never find Ricky. So we kept going and working as a family, everyone working their own parts. We were doing things the cops should have done."

Richard Sr. called for changes to the criminal justice system in light of his experiences searching for his son.

"It’s up to us as individuals to change the system. I hope Ricky’s tragic death and what my family’s gone through is the start of this change," Richard Sr. said. "It’ll take every single one of us to change. Today, it’s us suffering; tomorrow, it may be you. Let’s stop this cycle today. Justice for Ricky!"

The group echoed his call. After a press conference, those gathered joined in a few songs and walked along the Lakewalk to raise awareness of their cause before placing flowers and tobacco into Lake Superior in memory of Ricky.