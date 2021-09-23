MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. — A domestic assault suspect who fired on law enforcement Wednesday, Sept. 22, in Mounds View died after a sheriff’s deputy then struck the shooter with a squad vehicle, investigators said.

The suspect’s bullets narrowly missed the Mounds View police officer and Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy who responded to a call for help Wednesday morning.

At about 10:40 a.m., Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies assisted Mounds View police with an alleged felony domestic assault that involved a man who fired a gun in a room at the AmericInn by Wyndham at 2200 Mounds View Blvd., according to a sheriff’s department statement.

A witness soon reported seeing the suspect walking near the Mermaid Bar & Grill, which is adjacent to the hotel. After getting the suspect’s description, an officer and deputy spotted him in the area of the 5200 block of Pinewood Court, just east of Mounds View Boulevard and off County Road H2.

The suspect then raised a handgun and fired at the approaching squads, striking a Mounds View police officer’s sport utility vehicle just above the driver’s side windshield and a Ramsey County deputy’s SUV just below the driver’s side windshield, according to the statement.

The deputy then struck the suspect with his SUV “to stop the threat,” the statement read.

Officers and deputies provided first aid to the suspect, who was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Mounds View police reported later Wednesday night the suspect had died.

A cocked handgun was recovered at the scene.

Mounds View police and the sheriff’s office will be conducting criminal investigations into the alleged domestic assault and two attempted homicides of peace officers. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the officer-involved use of force incident.

The identity of the suspect will be released by the BCA.