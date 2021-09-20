WILLMAR, Minn. — A Willmar man is facing several felony charges relating to a sexual assault of a juvenile male in Willmar in the mid- to late 1990s.

Jason Michael Pederson, 39, is charged in Kandiyohi County District Court with two counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was released on his own recognizance Sept. 15 and was ordered by Eighth Judicial District Judge Melissa Listug to have no contact with the victim or his residence, have no contact with male minors who are unrelated and have no unsupervised contact with male minors who are family.

According to the criminal complaint, Pederson is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile male multiple times between 1995 and 1997. The abuse allegedly began when the juvenile was around 9. Pederson is approximately 4 1/2 years older than the juvenile.

The victim, now an adult, reported to law enforcement that Pederson would sexually assault him in his sleep, which would eventually wake him up. He told law enforcement that he would pretend to stay asleep.

During questioning, Pederson told law enforcement that he and the victim engaged in oral sex multiple times during sleepovers at Pederson's residence in Willmar that occurred around the time frame the man reported. Pederson said he would have been 16 or 17 years old.

Pederson's next court date is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2022.