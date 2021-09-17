ST. PAUL — The second suspect in a quadruple homicide investigation turned himself into police in Arizona on Friday, the Dunn County sheriff announced Friday, Sept. 17.

Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, was living in the Phoenix area before recently traveling back to Minnesota, said Sheriff Kevin Bygd.

“At this time, it’s unknown how Suggs traveled back to Arizona this week,” Bygd said in a statement. “Suggs has not been interviewed yet so we have no new information to release at this time.”

Suggs, whose address is listed as Scottsdale, Arizona, surrendered at the Gilbert, Arizona, police headquarters, a suburb of Phoenix, about 11 a.m. Police said they took him into custody without incident.

He will be held in the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix awaiting extradition to Wisconsin, according to the sheriff’s office, which said the investigation is ongoing.

Suggs and his father, Darren Lee Osborne, are both charged with four counts of hiding a corpse, as a party to a crime, in Dunn County.

More serious charges could be brought against one or both men in Wisconsin or Minnesota when it’s determined where the four people were killed, Bygd said Thursday.

On Sunday afternoon, a farmer in the Town of Sheridan, Wisconsin, found an abandoned vehicle in a cornfield. Inside were the bodies of Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul; her brother, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; her boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul, and her lifelong friend, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater, Minnesota.

“The investigation has revealed that no one has had any contact with the victims since 2:08 a.m. when the victims were last seen leaving the White Squirrel bar,” according to criminal complaints filed in the case.

Suggs and Flug-Presley were seen together at the bar on St. Paul’s West Seventh Street, near Randolph Avenue, late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Suggs would fly in from Arizona and see Flug-Presley, an aunt of the woman told a sheriff’s office investigator. Flug-Presley’s mother reported to another investigator that she knew her daughter was recently with a man named Antoine.

A witness told law enforcement that she last saw Flug-Presley, Sturm and Pettus near an unknown St. Paul bar early Sunday. They got in a black sport-utility vehicle that a male was driving.

The motive for the killings is “still quite a mystery,” Bygd said Thursday.

Flug-Presley’s body was in the front passenger seat of a black 2008 Mercedes-Benz, and her friends were deceased in the back. They each sustained at least one gunshot wound to the head, according to the complaints.

Law enforcement found Suggs’ Arizona identification card in the Mercedes, which the co-owner reported giving to Suggs.

Surveillance footage from a gas station in Wisconsin showed a Nissan at 12:07 p.m. Sunday. A black Mercedes pulled next to the Nissan, and the drivers appeared to exchange something. The Mercedes drove away, followed by the Nissan.

The abandoned Mercedes was found in a cornfield and reported to the sheriff’s office at 2:18 p.m. Sunday.

A brother of Suggs’ identified the man driving the Nissan as his biological father, Osborne, based on a surveillance photo from the gas station.

Osborne, 56, of St. Paul, was jailed in St. Paul on Wednesday night.