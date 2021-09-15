WASHINGTON — A Rochester woman arrested by the FBI this spring for her alleged involvement in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded not guilty to four charges Wednesday morning, Sept. 15.

Victoria C. White pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court District of Columbia to charges of civil disorder and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

White was arrested by Capitol police on Jan. 6. In April, she was arrested by the FBI after a criminal complaint was filed in federal court. She was ordered released on conditions on April 8. Prosecutors did not seek pretrial detention.

While the case was filed this spring, White was not indicted on the charges until Sept. 8. She was arraigned Wednesday morning via a video conference. A speedy trial demand was made by prosecutors on Sept. 3, according to court records.

Court documents state that White was seen in a video arguing with other rioters who were attempting to break the glass of Capitol windows and is seen attempting to physically pull them away from the glass.

In the days after the Capitol riot, the FBI received an anonymous tip that White was involved. The tip asserted that White was using a Facebook page under the name "Janice Marie Evans" and that the profile included photos and posts about White's conduct at the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to court documents.

White allegedly posted on Jan. 7 "A friend said Delete FB stuff. ... I stated I’m not scared i was in the capitol DETAINED and they took my social security # name address they are coming for me. I am not afraid of them or anyone!! There I said it Come get me, You don’t know the story, it’s not what you think," court documents state.

White is one of five of Minnesotans who have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6. riots. The first Minnesotan to be charged, Jordan Kenneth Stotts, pleaded guilty in July to a single count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 9.

More than 500 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol that left five people dead and more than 130 police officers injured after thousands of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory.