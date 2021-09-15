ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Supreme Court has thrown out the third-degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, saying the evidence is “insufficient” to maintain it.

Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, a lesser charge, for the 2017 killing of 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk. He was sentenced to 12½ years in prison — standard for third-degree murder. The standard sentence for second-degree manslaughter is 48 months.

Jurors acquitted Noor on the most serious count, second-degree intentional murder.

In appealing the third-degree murder conviction, his attorneys had focused on language in the rarely used statute that speaks of “perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.”

The charge is often used against drug dealers in overdose deaths where the defendant didn't single out a particular victim.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld Noor's conviction, ruling that the third-degree murder charge applied even though Noor fired his gun at a specific person.

However, in a ruling posted Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Minnesota Supreme Court said “the mental state necessary for depraved-mind murder … is a generalized indifference to human life,” which the court said did not exist in this instance.

Noor’s second-degree manslaughter conviction still stands.

Noor fatally shot Ruszczyk, also known as Justine Damond, in July 2017 after she called 911 to report what she thought was a possible sexual assault happening in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home.

Noor had been riding in the passenger seat of his squad car when he and his partner, Matthew Harrity, responded to the call. Harrity later told investigators that they heard a thump while they were idling in the alley near Ruszczyk's house.

Ruszczyk briefly appeared near the driver-side window, he said, and that's when Noor fired one shot, killing her.



