MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead man will avoid time behind bars after admitting to disseminating and possessing child sex abuse images.

Clay County Judge Tammy Merkins on Tuesday, Sept. 14, sentenced 21-year-old Garrett Joseph Grommesh to 90 days of electronic home monitoring and seven years of supervised probation for four felony charges: one count of disseminating child pornography and three for possession. The remaining seven charges were dismissed.

The Moorhead Police Department received a call in August 2019 that images depicting child sex abuse were found on Grommesh's cellphone, according to court documents. Police also discovered Grommesh had shared some of the images online, a criminal complaint said.

Grommesh had faced up to seven years in prison for the most serious charge: dissemination. A plea agreement, which Merkins followed, called for no time in prison.

In exchange, Grommesh pleaded guilty in the case in July. He also must register as a sex offender.

Grommesh, who was then 10 years old, and his family were featured on "Extreme Makeover" in 2010, when more than 4,000 volunteers helped the reality TV show build the family a 5,200-square-foot accessible home. Grommesh uses a wheelchair because he was born with spina bifida, a condition that prevents proper spinal cord development.

Grommesh still lives in the home, according to court documents.