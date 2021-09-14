MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Rochester, Minnesota, man is in custody on a second-degree murder charge in connection to a fatal weekend shooting in Moorhead.

State and local law enforcement officers took Idris Haji-Mohamed into custody without incident in Rochester on Monday, Sept. 13, the Moorhead Police Department said in a Tuesday, Sept. 14, news release.

At about 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, police responded to a report of gunshots near 17th Street and 30th Avenue South in south Moorhead. When officers arrived, they found a bystander trying to treat a man who had suffered gunshot wounds.

Attempts to resuscitate the victim, later identified as 32-year-old Abdi Mohamed Abdi, were unsuccessful, according to police.

On Monday afternoon, a man who lives in the area where the shooting happened, but who declined to identify himself, said it was his understanding the shooting took place in a parking lot and the victim walked a short distance before collapsing.

Haji-Mohamed is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center in Rochester awaiting extradition to Clay County.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. While authorities have not determined the relationship between Abdi and Haji-Mohamed, the killing did not appear to be a random act of violence, according to Moorhead police.