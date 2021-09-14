LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. — A Perham, Minnesota, man was killed and others wounded in a shooting in Todd County on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The Todd County Sheriff's office said in a news release that the shooting in Long Prairie, Minnesota, has been ruled a homicide. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, Sept. 14, but the release said the sheriff's office has no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed as Antonio Francis Rodriguez Fortes, 33, of Perham. He died early Sunday morning due to multiple gunshot wounds. Two other people were shot and remain hospitalized. Their names were not released.

Long Prairie police and Todd County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a residence in the 500 block of Second Avenue Southeast at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers found Rodriguez Fortes dead just outside the home.

People fled as officers arrived but they found one injured person and a second person later arrived at CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie with a gunshot wound.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Long Prairie Police Department at 320-732-2156 or the Todd County Sheriffs Office at 320-732-2158.

Investigators are conducting interviews and analyzing evidence collected a the scone.

The Long Prairie Police Department is investigating the shooting with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Todd County Sheriff’s Office.