Officers responded at 8 p.m. Friday to the 3000 block of 17th Street South for a report of gunshots, according to a news release. A bystander was treating an adult victim, the release said.

Attempts to resuscitate the person were unsuccessful, police said. The investigation has been deemed a homicide case, according to the release.

“At this time, no further victim or suspect information is available,” the release said. “No one is in custody, and this case is still very active.”

Those with information about the shooting have been asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.