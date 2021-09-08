MINNEAPOLIS — A Rochester, Minnesota, man charged with dozens of felonies for allegedly exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with minors has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 26, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Tuesday, Sept. 7, to producing sexually explicit images and videos of a minor, Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk announced in a news release.

A federal information sheet was filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota on Aug. 20 alleging that Pichurin "did employ, use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce" a girl between the ages of 9 and 10 years old at the time to "engage in sexually explicit conduct," the information sheet states.

Pichurin lied about his age in the exchanges with the girl, and "admitted to using similar tactics to sexually exploit and produce pornographic images and videos of more than twenty minors," the news release states.

Pichurin has been charged with 60 felonies, spread across five cases in Olmsted County District Court. All of those cases stem from January 2021 search warrants executed by members of the Rochester Police Department following a child pornography complaint and Pichurin's laptop was taken. He has pleaded not guilty to all of those charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court on Jan. 4, 2022. His conditions of release were not noted in his federal court case.

In Olmsted County, Pichurin had been released on bail with conditions that he submit to GPS monitoring and not have contact with anyone younger than 18. It was not immediately known if the federal case would impact the district court cases.

If you know of any child who may have been a victim of exploitation, please call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or visit NCMEC’s website at www.missingkids.com.