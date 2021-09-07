According to a report from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Sept. 3, at around 5:50 p.m., a conservation officer found a vehicle that had rolled over in the ditch near County Highway 37 and Bankers Drive south of Dalton, Minnesota, in southwest Otter Tail County.

The officer attempted to assist the car's occupant, 38-year-old Derrick Sundeen of Dalton, but Sundeen was armed and fired in the direction of the officer. Sundeen fired several more rounds throughout the standoff, which was an hour and 15 minutes long. He was ultimately apprehended after the use of less lethal ammunition. There was minimal injury to Sundeen, according to the report.

Sundeen is being held on charges of attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and driving while intoxicated. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating.