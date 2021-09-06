TURTLE RIVER TOWNSHIP -- An adult male has died as a result of an alleged homicide on Sunday afternoon near Bemidji, according to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel.

At approximately 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a male subject stating he had been shot at a residence in the 11000 block of Chokecherry Drive NE in Turtle River Township, which is located about 9 miles northeast of Bemidji.

Upon law enforcement’s arrival, they found a deceased adult male. He was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and formal identification, the release said.

According to the release, law enforcement believes this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office did utilize a brief CodeRed notification to the general area to shelter in place until it could be confirmed that there was not an active threat to the community.

This is an active investigation and no other information is available at this time.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted on the case by the Enforcement Division of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Bemidji Police Department.