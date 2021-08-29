WILLMAR, Minnesota — A Racine, Wisconsin, man is being held on $750,000 bail for allegedly sexually assaulting and carving his initials into a woman this July in Willmar.

As of Friday afternoon, Aug. 27, Davion Elijha Powell, 19, remains in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail charged with two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The criminal sexual conduct charges allege penetration, injury, use of force and acting with an accomplice.

Powell appeared Aug. 20 in front of Eighth Judicial District Judge Jennifer Fischer, who also ordered Powell to complete booking, remain law-abiding and keep the court and his attorney informed of his current address.

Charges have been filed against another man in the same incident, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The West Central Tribune does not typically publish the names of defendants until they appear in court.

The second man also faces two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon

According to the criminal complaint, Powell and the other man met the alleged victim July 30 at the Mall of America, where she gave one of the men her phone number.

Later that night the woman agreed to let the men come to her Willmar residence because she had friends over. As a group, the women agreed not to do anything with either man.

After the men arrived, the woman's friends left and both men allegedly sexually assaulted the woman in her residence. She told police she attempted to get away multiple times.

After raping the woman, both men allegedly handcuffed the woman, put paper towels in her mouth and grabbed either scissors or a knife and "started carving up the front of her body. Both men forced her down onto the bed on her stomach and continued carving up the back of her body; this included carving the initials 'D.P.' on her," according to the complaint.

The other man with Powell allegedly used his phone to film the assault.

Law enforcement located bodily fluids in multiple places in the woman's residence.

Witnesses identified both men to law enforcement.

The woman was taken to a hospital for examination but her condition is not listed in court documents.

Powell's next court date is scheduled for Sept. 3.