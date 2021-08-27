Kevin Kris Christensen was charged with two counts of felony criminal vehicular homicide for operating a vehicle under the influence and causing great bodily harm; and two gross misdemeanors of criminal vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

A 78-year-old Baxter woman was killed, and two others seriously injured, in the Wednesday, Aug. 25, crash.

The Baxter Police Department was called to a personal injury crash at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 210 and Cypress Drive. Officers arrived and observed two vehicles — a blue 2003 Chevrolet Silverado and a white 2010 White Ford Escape. Christensen was identified as the driver of the Silverado and he was out of the truck, the complaint stated.

Three people were in the Ford Escape, which had heavy damage to the driver side and the driver’s door would not open. The Brainerd Fire Department responded to help free the people inside.

A Baxter officer observed the front seat passenger was being cared for by a passerby and was going in and out of consciousness. The driver of the Ford Escape and a rear passenger were identified and North Memorial Health Ambulance arrived to provide care. All the occupants of the Ford Escape suffered numerous lacerations.

The officer spoke with Christensen, who stated he was traveling east on Highway 210 as he entered the intersection of Cypress Drive. The Escape was traveling north on Cypress Drive as it entered the intersection. Christensen stated just prior to entering the intersection, his light turned yellow, so he proceeded through the intersection. Christensen believed the Escape had a red light. Christensen stated he locked up his brakes. The officer did not note indications of that on the roadway.

While the officer was interacting with Christensen, the driver would forget what the officer was asking him, according to the complaint. Christensen then began asking other questions and said he would get his license out of his truck, even though he’d just had his wallet, which was open with his driver’s license clearly visible, the complaint stated. It appeared Christensen was having issues with short-term memory.

When the officer inquired about Christensen’s insurance card, he looked in his wallet then stated it was on his phone in the truck. Christensen began looking for his phone and insurance information. At one point the officer checked on his progress and he had a manual for the vehicle in his lap, which was open, and it appeared Christensen was reading it. Christensen asked if the manual was anything the officer needed. The officer reminded Christensen he needed his proof of insurance.

A short time later, Christensen asked if his driver’s license number would suffice, and the officer again advised him he needed his insurance information. The officer observed Christensen continue to have issues with short term memory and later again was looking through a manual of the vehicle instead of proof of insurance. At one point Christensen gave the officer a medical insurance card, which he believed was his auto insurance.

The officer recognized Christensen’s behavior to be indicative of intoxication and believed it was possible he could be under the influence of a controlled substance. Christensen denied drinking alcohol and using narcotics. Christensen stated that morning he took his prescribed dosage of his prescriptions for methadone and Klonopin.

The officer also spoke to a witness, who was standing at the intersection waiting to walk across the roadway when the crash occurred. When the vehicles crashed, the witness said they looked up and saw Christensen’s side of the lights were red and the driver in the Escape had a green light. Another witness who observed the crash stated the same, as well as stating it did not appear Christensen tried to brake when he entered the intersection.

Another witness driving directly behind the Ford Escape stated the light turned green and the Escape entered the intersection, with Christensen’s truck entering as well and crashing right into the Escape. The witness stated he didn’t hear a vehicle horn sound or squeal of braking tires.

The officer administered a field sobriety test to Christensen. Christensen referenced a previous injury from 2001 including nerve damage, but stated he could probably walk in a straight line.

Christensen got into the starting position for the walk and turn test, when he lost balance and started to fall over. Due to Christensen’s medical history, the officer did not administer the one leg stand and walk and turn tests.

The officer explained the “Modified Romberg Test,” which Christensen stated he understood and is administered to determine balance. Near the end of Christensen’s test, he started to lean backward far enough that the officer thought he would fall over, according to the complaint. Christensen completed the test and was then arrested.

The officer advised Christensen he believed the methadone and Klonopin were affecting him and could have contributed to the crash. Christensen stated, “I believe that,” the complaint stated.

Christensen was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd and the officer obtained a search warrant for a sample of Christensen’s blood.

While at the hospital, the officer learned the driver and the front seat passenger were airlifted to trauma centers and were in critical condition. Later in the day, police learned the front passenger died due to injuries suffered in the crash, the complaint stated. The back seat passenger is receiving ongoing inpatient medical care and suffered lacerations in the crash.

The identities of those injured in the crash remained unavailable Friday afternoon, pending notification of family members.

A review of Christensen's record reflects a prior DWI conviction from 2015.