PIERRE, S.D. — The question of whether a circuit judge can keep private records recovered by police while investigating a Sioux Falls billionaire came before the highest court in South Dakota on Tuesday, Aug. 24, marking the first public appearance of the heavyweight legal fight.

Two media organizations, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader and ProPublica, went to the state supreme court seeking to unseal the contents turned up by a search warrant linked to a months-long, multi-state investigation into a person court documents only refer to as an "Implicated Individual."

Later on Tuesday, the Associated Press confirmed the interested subject is billionaire philanthropist and namesake of the Sanford Health system, T. Denny Sanford.

According to court records, the "Implicated Individual" is being represented by former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.

A year ago, a federal investigation of Sanford, whose likeness graces statutes outside hospitals in Sioux Falls, became public, as officials with the U.S. Department of Justice focused on an electronic device associated with Sanford that had been linked to child pornography.

The former Premier Bank CEO has not been charged with a crime.

On Tuesday before the court, attorneys for the media outlets sought to "certain records related to search warrants," said a report from the Argus Leader, who is barred from commenting on the legal fight.

The legal team representing the Argus and ProPublica, an investigative nonprofit, won a case last year at a lower court level, said the Argus Leader. The campaign for the search warrant records was only made public on Tuesday.

Both Jeff Beck and Jon Arneson, Sioux Falls attorneys representing the media companies, told Forum News Service they were not allowed to confirm the identity of the "Implicated Individual." A court administrator also told FNS the files related to this proceeding are sealed.

This story will be updated when audio recording of the oral arguments are made available.

Following a cooling off period with Sanford Health and Sanford following revelations last fall of the child pornography investigation, relations between the philanthropist and the company bearing his name had been rekindled after a $300 million gift this spring.