ST. PAUL — A third suspect faces charges in connection with the fatal shooting and dismemberment of a St. Paul man whose remains were found in Lake Superior.

Jacob Colt Johnson, 35, of Superior, Wisconsin, was charged Monday, Aug. 16, in Cook County District Court with second-degree murder-with intent, not premeditated in the death of Richard Balsimo. Johnson is being held in a jail in Douglas County, Wisconsin, on unrelated charges.

Balsimo was killed on or around June 20, 2021, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. On July 15 and 16 Balsimno’s remains were found in lake Superior near Grand Portage, Minnesota.

Two others — Robert Thomas West, 41, of Duluth, and Tommi Lynn Hintz, 31, of Duluth — have been charged in connection with Balsimo’s death. West was charged on July 16 with aiding an offender and interference with a dead body. Hintz was charged on Aug. 11 with being an accomplice after the fact to felony murder and interference with a dead body.