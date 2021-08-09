BEMIDJI -- Multiple gunshots were fired near the Ridgeway Court Apartments on Saturday evening and one juvenile has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Bemidji Police Department.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 7, officers responded to 2800 Ridgeway Ave. NW after receiving a report of multiple gunshots being fired outside of an apartment building.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 47-year-old man who had been exiting the building when he was shot at. Multiple witnesses outside the building were able to take cover and no injuries were reported.

Witnesses described and identified a juvenile male suspect as the shooter, who was seen leaving in a white Chevrolet sedan before traveling south on Ridgeway Avenue, the release said.

Officers and Beltrami County deputies located the white Chevrolet sedan a short time later and detained a juvenile female driver.

After securing the Ridgeway Avenue area, officers spoke with witnesses and the driver of the white Chevrolet, which led to the identification of two 17-year-old male suspects. One 17-year-old female was also arrested in connection with the incident, the release said.

The situation is still under investigation by Bemidji police detectives, but it is believed to be an isolated incident and the police department does not believe there is any risk to the public, the release said.

Anyone with information should contact Bemidji police detectives at (218) 333-9111, or contact Crime Stoppers, which is anonymous. Reporting parties may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 by visiting www.crimestoppersmn.org, or by calling the toll free phone number at (800) 222-8477 or by using the P3 Tip Submit smartphone app.

"The Bemidji Police Department encourages you to submit information to Crime Stoppers so you are free of retribution and remain safe while doing the right thing," the release said.