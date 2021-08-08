MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police investigated a homicide on Saturday night, Aug. 7, along with a string of other incidents overnight that included shootings, stabbings and an apparent overdose.

Regarding the fatality, police were called to the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on a report of multiple shots fired, according to department spokesman John Elder.

Officers found one seriously injured man in his 30s. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a man in his 30s, arrived at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis on his own with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Investigators believe the two victims were shot when a passing car fired in the direction of people who were standing outside a business.

This is the city’s 52nd 2021 homicide. Minneapolis had marked 47 homicides at this point last year, Elder said.

Elder in a statement summarized other overnight activity:

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about a person who had been cut with an edged weapon, possibly a box cutter, in an attempted robbery on the 2000 block of Third Avenue South. The victim was taken Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with injuries that weren't life-threatening.



Shortly before 10 p.m. , a person sitting in a vehicle on the 2200 block of Illion Avenue North was shot in crossfire when two people reportedly began shooting at each other. The victim was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with gunshot wounds that weren't life-threatening..



About 3:30 a.m., a man in his 20s walking on the 1300 block of Willow Street was cut with a bladed instrument during an attempted robbery. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. His condition is not known.

About 4:15 a.m., a man called 911 to report that a friend was being held against his will on the 3400 block of Girard Avenue South and had been shot. Police arrived and took a suspect into custody. The gunshot victim refused medical help and went to North Memorial Medical Center on his own for treatment of an injury that wasn't life-threatening.

About 4:15 a.m. , a man believed to be in his 30s was found dead on the 300 block of Fifth Street North in what appeared to be an overdose.

About 4:45 a.m., another shooting was reported near Fifth Street North and Napco Avenue. Officers found a man in his 20s who had been fired upon by someone he didn't know. He suffered gunshot wounds that weren't life-threatening.

Anyone with information about these crimes can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit information at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.