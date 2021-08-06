MINNEAPOLIS —Three Minneapolis police officers who shot and killed a man they were trying to apprehend last year will not face criminal charges.

Dakota County attorney Kathy Keena announced Friday, Aug. 6, that after reviewing the investigation, the officers were justified in using deadly force when they shot and killed 23-year-old Dolal Idd at a south Minneapolis gas station in December 2020.

Minneapolis police released body camera footage of the incident which appeared to show that Idd fired first and Sgt. Darcy Klund, officers Paul Huyhn and Jason Schmitt returned fire. BCA investigators said they found two guns in the car with Idd at the time of the shooting.

Keena wrote in a statement that although the officers were justified, “any loss of life is a tragic occurrence and I wish to extend my personal condolences to the family of Dolal Idd for their great loss.”

Idd's death prompted protests in the streets at a time when Minneapolis was already on edge from the killing of George Floyd. Authorities were also criticized for how they treated his family during the investigation. Several hours after Idd was killed, members of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the Idd family home. Armed deputies handcuffed members of the family while they searched for guns. They didn’t find any.