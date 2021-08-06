While the behavior wasn't unique, he said, the disrespect that accompanied it was.

“We have had issues in the past with people that come to the fair with the intent of, for whatever reason, not having to follow any rules and/or encroaching on everybody else’s freedom to have fun, and creating some kind of fear or alarm by acting out,” Torgerson said. “But in previous years, we would arrest or trespass people, and tell them they could not return.”

Generally, that solved the issue. But this year was different.

On July 30, citing multiple incidents of theft, violence and vandalism by crowds of unaccompanied teens every night at the fair, Torgerson said he and the fair board, along with fair vendors, agreed to close the midway at dark. Torgerson at the time explained that an estimated 50 to 60 juveniles had been coming to the fair about 6 p.m. and causing trouble until 10 p.m. or so.

A week later, referencing a bystander video that has been turned over to law enforcement and is now part of the Sheriff’s Office investigation, Torgerson said the best way to describe the group was like a large school of fish in the ocean.

“Running through the crowds, around the concession area, the vending people, in through the carnival and bumping into people as if they knew there was going to be some other pending fight somewhere or people were going to be going after people, and they were all trying to be on site and have their cameras ready so they could videotape this assault,” he said. “They just kept running all over the place with reckless abandon that continued later Tuesday night, and then Wednesday and Thursday. It just kept getting worse.”

Following the incident on Tuesday, July 27, the Sheriff’s Office had six teams of two deputies at the fair on Wednesday, seven teams on Thursday, and nine on Friday and Saturday, according to Torgerson. The sheriff himself was at the fair Friday evening, too.

“I was laughed at in my face,” he said. “I went up to a kid and said, ‘You can’t be acting this way,’ and he just laughed.”

Torgerson said deputies are limited in what they can do in terms of use of force, but said his staff showed an amazing amount of restraint.

“I can’t tell you how proud of the staff I am out there. We want nothing more than to just have everybody come, have fun, do what you want, enjoy some great food, ride some rides, have a great night with friends,” he said. “It seemed like their sole purpose was to get in the way, create bigger issues, and see if they could antagonize the deputies.”

The bad behavior also led to frustration from carnival vendors, which in turn led to threats against the youths, something else the deputies had to manage.

The Olmsted County Fair was not alone in its issues with unruly teenagers. At least two major brawls at the Anoka County Fair caused that fair to shut down early Saturday night, July 24.

At the Rice County Fair in Faribault, law enforcement also dealt with issues involving “unruly and disobedient youth and young adults."

Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn said in an email that his Sheriff’s Office was forced to transition its patrol of the fairgrounds from random to foot patrol, to assigned positions on the midway.

“This helped us significantly in deterring this poor behavior,” he wrote.

Looking toward the future, Torgerson said there are many conversations to be had and work to be done before next year’s Olmsted County Fair, including among community members and the school district. He also said he expects next year’s fair to look different.

“We are going to continue to do everything we can to make the fair a happy time for people. We are going to keep doing that, and hope people will look forward to next year,” he said. “We are going to do everything we can to keep it a fun place.”