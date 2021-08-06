DULUTH -- Members of the Duluth Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office were justified in using deadly force on a 37-year-old man who fatally shot a police dog and barricaded himself inside a residence for nearly 20 hours in February, St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin said Thursday, Aug. 5.

David "Pogo" Joseph Wayne Conwell was shot by deputies after killing Duluth K-9 Luna and exchanging gunfire with officers at the home.

Sgt. Ben Fye and Sgt. Miles Bruggman, both of the sheriff's Emergency Response Team, fired at Conwell as he held a sawed-off shotgun and refused to comply with orders at the end of the prolonged standoff Feb. 26, according to Rubin's report. Conwell was determined to have died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Four Duluth police officers, Ian Johnson, Logan Goss, Dean Bauers and Sgt. Mike Erickson, earlier fired at Cornwell inside the home during two attempts to apprehend him after the dog's killing, according to the report. But none of their shots struck Conwell.

Police said the incident started when Conwell refused to surrender as officers attempted to arrest him on felony warrants after they responded to a third-party report of domestic abuse at the residence.

A 14-page report released by Rubin details efforts to resolve the standoff, including verbal negotiations and the deployment of chemical irritants and a robot into the residence. Conwell, who was said to be threatening suicide and insisting he would not go back to prison, was eventually killed after officers blew a hole in the side of the house and he finally emerged, still armed.

"The officers involved in this 19-hour standoff/encounter demonstrated remarkable restraint, courage and respect for the sanctity of life in their efforts to execute the outstanding felony warrants and take David Conwell into custody after he killed K-9 Officer Luna," Rubin wrote.

The county attorney concluded that all force used by officers was "objectively reasonable, justified and authorized by law," adding: "Our sympathies go out to the family of Mr. Conwell and also to the law enforcement officers and their families. There is no denying the tragedy in situations such as this."

Conwell was pronounced dead at the scene; an autopsy later confirmed he had meth in his system.

The investigation was conducted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and submitted to Rubin for legal review last month.