OKLEE, Minn. — It's become the new habit in town, locking all doors and windows.

"You don't know if you are going to wake up in the morning and have him wake up on your couch," said Oklee, Minnesota, resident Charlie Gerardy.

The sister of 34-year-old Lissette Reinbold said their lives stopped on July 9. That's the morning police say 44-year-old Eric Reinbold stabbed his wife to death outside the family home in rural Oklee. Prosecutors say he accused his wife of cheating on him. One of the couple's four kids found their mom's body outside when they woke up.

"It's been torture, emotional roller coaster, sleepless nights," said Lissette Reinbold's sister Jessica Alanis. "I have been safe-housing my mom because he knows where my mom is located. My family members have and I have been restless."

Lissette's family is now out of hiding after nearly three dozen members of a special U.S. Marshal Service ops team found Eric Reinbold Wednesday morning, Aug. 4, behind a grain bin on an abandoned farmstead off of County Road 1. Agents swarmed the property after seeing Reinbold live on a trail camera they had set up.

"He had a blanket with him and some branches and leaves on top of it, and the blanket was propped up so he could be under it, and he knew thermal imaging would not detect it," explained Red Lake County Sheriff Mitch Bernstein.

After several sightings on trail cameras early on, Tuesday night's sighting was the first since July 25. It was on the same property where he was arrested. It's estimated investigators spent 600 hours on the case over the past month, including methodical searches of the dense woods.

"When somebody is a murder suspect you never know what they have, and when they have a background in bomb making, you have to worry about booby traps," Bernstein said.

He is referring to Reinbold's federal conviction back in 2018 for making bombs at a family hunting camp. Agents say they also found writings at that time where he indicated he was interested in starting the second American revolution. Reinbold was sentenced to five years in federal prison, but released more than two years early after he expressed concerns to a judge about COVID-19.

Bernstein said it appears Reinbold did not have any help in hiding. Based on the trail cam images, he always carried a blanket and water. It's unclear what he was eating over the past month. There were no reported break-ins.

"At one residence where we got a game cam hit there was some raspberry patches that had been picked pretty clean," Bernstein said.

The family of Lissette Reinbold said they can now begin the mourning process.

"Thankful to all the men and women who have dedicated their time to search for my sister's murderer," Alanis said.

Reinbold, who is charged with murder, is expected to make his first court appearance Friday, Aug. 6, where a judge is expected to set bail.