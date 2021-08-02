AUSTIN, Minn. — A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning, July 31, in Austin, Minnesota.

Tyesha Tahne Gills, of Austin, was shot inside a home in the 100 block of 10th Street Northwest in Austin.

According to Austin police, officers responded to reports shortly before 2 a.m. of a woman who had been shot inside the residence. Officers and EMS personnel provided assistance to Gills on the scene, and she was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin, where she died, said Austin Police Chief David McKichan.

Gills' aunt, Lanetta Griffin, said her niece lived with her father when she came to Austin in August 2020, then later she moved in with her cousin. While every city has violence, Griffin said Gills felt safer in Austin.

"She left Chicago due to the violence," Griffin said. "She went there to better her life."

Gills had planned to work in the hair salon industry, coming back to Chicago some weekends to cut and style hair, Griffin said.

A GoFundMe page was created Sunday by Griffin.

According to Austin police, the incident was not random and there is likely no ongoing danger to the public. The investigation into the shooting and death of Gills is ongoing.