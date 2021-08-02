HIBBING, Minnesota — Five Hibbing residents were arrested on Saturday, July 31, following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine on the Iron Range.

According to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, three people were arrested after a traffic stop in Itasca County yielded a large quantity of meth. The three are lodged in the Itasca County Jail.

Two other Hibbing residents were arrested at a residence in Hibbing after a search warrant was carried out by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the St. Louis County Emergency Response Team. They seized a firearm and U.S. currency.

All five of the individuals arrested are pending criminal charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The release did not identify the individuals, but stated the identities would be released pending formal charges in the St. Louis County District Court.

Several agencies were involved in the investigation and arrests, including the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Hibbing Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, St. Louis County Emergency Response Team, Itasca County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Grand Rapids Police Department.