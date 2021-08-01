ST. PAUL — Two Ramsey County men who broke into post offices and stole mail have been sentenced to prison for their roles in their 2020 crime spree, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday, July 30.

Sonny Vang Xiong, 32, of Maplewood, and Davis Her, 36, of St. Paul, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit theft of mail. Her also pleaded guilty to one count of illegally possessing a firearm. Xiong was sentenced to three years and Her got six and a half years in prison.

According to court documents, from at least August 2020 through November 2020, Xiong and Her conspired with others to steal mail and packages from post offices, apartment complexes and mailboxes.

The men broke into the Roseville Post Office and stole keys that gained them access to mail depositories and mail box units. They stole hundreds of items, including four U.S. passports, credit cards, birth certificates and checks.

They broke into an apartment complex in Coon Rapids and stole vehicles from the parking garage. They broke into a storage unit in Brooklyn Park and stole packages bound for Cottage Grove. They also stole 195 packages from the Cottage Grove Post Office.

Xiong and Her used the stolen checks and money orders to create fraudulent checks and falsified money orders that they gave to others to cash. The men also used stolen account numbers, IDs and personal identifying information to create fake checks and fake identification documents.

Her had previous convictions of check forgery and domestic assault in 2016. In January, Xiong had six pending felony cases in Ramsey County District Court for burglary and theft and had just pleaded guilty to burglary in Anoka County District Court. He also had a pending criminal case in St. Croix County, Wis. for possession of methamphetamine, according to court documents.