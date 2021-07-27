GRAND FORKS — Nearly three weeks after a search began for Eric Reinbold, the prime suspect in his wife's death, the 44-year old Oklee, Minn., man remains at large.

Lissette Reinbold, 34, was found dead Friday, July 9, in the farm home near Oklee that she shared with Eric Reinbold. The Ramsey County (Minn.) Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Lissette Reinbold died of homicidal violence.

Reinbold also is being pursued for allegedly violating the terms of his release from a federal prison. Law enforcement is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The Pennington County (Minn.) Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are leading the search for Eric Reinbold. Fifteen other national and Minnesota law enforcement agencies were initially involved in the search, although that number was expected to dwindle as time passed.

The U.S. Marshals Service remains committed to getting Reinbold in custody, and law enforcement will continue to search for him until he is found, said Pennington County Sheriff Ray Kuznia at a news conference with reporters on Friday, July 16. At that time, members of law enforcement agencies were searching Pennington County and neighboring Red Lake County for Reinbold.

Law enforcement agencies believed then that Reinbold, who is described as 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 175 pounds, still was traveling on foot.

Reinbold should be considered armed and dangerous, and he should not be approached according to the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension.

During the July 16 news conference, Kuznia urged residents to call police at (218) 681-6161 or 1-877-WANTED if they noticed anything out of place, such as missing food or water or if they saw someone walking in a strange area, such as a swamp or woods, if they noticed a boat or car missing or if they saw Reinbold on a game camera.

There have been no updates from law enforcement since July 16, and calls by Forum News Service to Kuznia have not been returned.