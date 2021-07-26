FARGO — Police have named the Fargo man who was killed in a weekend shooting at a gas station near North Dakota State University.

Eric Woodrow Hayes, 41, died from injuries at a hospital after being shot Saturday night, July 24, at the Loaf 'N Jug at 1201 N. University Drive, the Fargo Police Department confirmed Monday. Officers have arrested 40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn of Fargo on suspicion of murder.

Few details have been released on what led up to the shooting. Witnesses said they didn't hear anything before the gunshot. One witness did say the victim was asking for a cigarette outside of the gas station prior to the shooting.

Other witnesses said Gunn got napkins from the gas station to try to help the victim. When police arrived witnesses said Gunn gave his gun to the police and apologized.

The killing remains under investigation, a police spokesperson said. Police continue to investigate whether the two men know each other, the spokesperson said.

Criminal charges had not been filed against Gunn as of 1 p.m. Monday.