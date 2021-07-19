DULUTH — A Duluth man has been charged in connection with the death of a 34-year-old St. Paul man found in Lake Superior near Grand Portage, Minn.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Monday, July 19, said Richard Anthony Balsimo died of “homicidal violence,” based on a report from the Midwest Medical Examiner's office.

Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 19. Friends and family members had been engaged in a broad effort to find him. Investigators working with dive teams found his remains in Lake Superior on July 15 and 16.

The Cook County Attorney’s Office on July 16 charged Robert Thomas West, 41, of Duluth, with one count of aiding an offender and one count of interference with a dead body for his role in the incident. The BCA said additional charges are anticipated and that West was being held in the Douglas County Jail in Superior, Wis.

The BCA is being assisted with its investigation by the Cook County Attorney’s Office, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, St. Paul Police Department and Superior Police Department.