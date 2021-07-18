MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Friday morning, July 16.

Police said the boy apparently was shot inside a home on the 2700 block of Thomas Avenue North just after 11 a.m.

"Paramedics were on the scene and transported this little boy to Hennepin County Medical Center with a very serious gunshot wound. This boy is in critical condition at this time," police spokesperson John Elder said during a noon-hour press conference broadcast by KARE-TV.

Elder said other people were in the home at the time of the shooting, but few other details on what led up to the shooting were immediately available. Elder said investigators were still working at the scene to determine what led up to the shooting.

There were no arrests in connection with the shooting at last report.

Minneapolis police continue to investigate several other shootings in recent months that have left children dead or wounded. In those cases the children were shot while playing outside, or riding in a car.