Raymond and Katherine Kvalvog filed the civil suit last week in Minnesota U.S. District Court against Park Christian School, the Minnesota State Patrol and officials tied to the organizations. It alleges school administration and State Patrol Sgt. Rodney Eischens conspired against the Kvalvogs in an attempt to deny them due process as the parents sought damages in connection to the deaths of their sons, Zachary and Connor Kvalvog.

On June 23, 2015, Zachary Kvalvog, 18, was driving his father’s pickup truck to a basketball tournament in Wisconsin when it crashed on Interstate 94 near Dalton, Minn. Zachary and his brother, 14-year-old Connor Kvalvog, died as a result of the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol determined a semi-truck crowded into the pickup's lane as Zachary Kvalvog tried to pass it. He swerved and overcorrected before the pickup left the road, rolled across the median and came to rest in the interstate’s westbound lanes, the State Patrol said.

A Clay County jury ruled in favor of Park Christian School and former basketball coach Josh Lee in 2019, saying the semi driver was to blame for the crash. Jurors also found that Zachary Kvalvog was not negligent.

The identity of the semi driver remains unknown.

The jury also determined Lee, who is named as a defendant in the most recently filed suit, was not negligent in his supervision of the basketball trip.

In the latest lawsuit, the Kvalvogs alleged Lee lied about what happened before and after the crash, and the school covered up the incident to avoid liability. They alleged the Clay County jury was given false information.

“Despite an arguable duty on the part of coaches to render aid to players, Defendant Lee rendered no assistance to the critically injured sons of the Plaintiffs, who died without the presence of the man who was supposed to be their mentor because he was on his phone talking to school leadership,” the complaint alleged.

Lee compelled the boys to play in the Wisconsin tournament, despite protests by the family. The participation of athletic activities outside the school calendar year was in violation of Minnesota State High School League rules, according to a civil complaint.

“Participation in the tournament was not voluntary for Zachary or Connor Kvalvog,” the complaint claimed.

Lee allegedly indicated his “good or bad reference” could influence North Dakota State University’s decision to recruit Zachary Kvalvog, so the family allowed the boys to participate in the tournament, the complaint said.

The complaint also alleged Lee forced Zachary Kvalvog to drive his dad’s pickup as part of a caravan to the Wisconsin tournament. He drove his brother, as well as teammates Mark Schwandt and Jimmy Morton.

Morton and Schwandt were injured in the crash but survived. Morton filed a lawsuit against Park Christian School, Lee and other school officials in U.S. District Court.

A State Patrol forensic assessment confirmed the caravan was speeding on the interstate and estimated it was traveling between 80 and 84 mph at the time of the crash, the complaint said.

Eischens, another defendant named in the lawsuit, downplayed the role of speed in the crash during deposition, according to the complaint. The Kvalvog parents have claimed Eischens friendship with Park Christian School administrators played a role in the alleged coverup.

The Kvalvogs alleged the crash report contained false statements and misleading conclusions. Eischens allegedly “engaged in a systematic effort to mold the crash report to fit the narrative that absolved (Park Christian School) of liability by first blaming Zachary Kvalvog exclusively for the crash and later a phantom semi-tractor driver,” the complaint said.

The parents also claimed the school used coercion to force the boys to participate in other events. In one instance, Zachary Kvalvog was punished with cleaning tasks for the school when he missed an event due to a conflict in scheduling, the complaint said.

The school singled out the Kvalvogs for “special scorn” because they were an “outside family,” the lawsuit alleged.

The lawsuit also names Park Christian School President Christopher Nellermoe, former school President Kent Hannestad, former head football coach Tim Kerr, State Patrol Capt. Brian Cheney and Col. Matthew Langer, who is the chief of the State Patrol.

The complaint does not cite a specific amount for damages being sought.

A message left for Nellermoe was not returned Monday, July 12.

The State Patrol declined to comment.

"As a matter of practice, the Minnesota State Patrol does not discuss pending litigation," spokesman Doug Neville said.