ROCHESTER, Minn. — Preston Higgs, the man accused of killing Rochester Public Schools teacher Liz Quackenbush, was captured Friday morning, July 9, after a four-month manhunt, according to Brian Fair, a senior inspector with the U.S. Marshal Services in New Orleans.

Higgs' capture by authorities took place on a Greyhound bus in Lake County, Ind., where he is currently jailed. Higgs, 36, is expected to be extradited to New Orleans and charged with second-degree murder.

Higgs had been on the run since early March, when Quackenbush, Higgs' former girlfriend, was found dead after being stabbed multiple times with an ax in the house they shared in New Orleans.

The two had been a couple, friends say, but Quackenbush had sought to end the relationship.

Quackenbush was raised in Rochester and was a teacher at the Alternative Learning Center in Rochester before moving to New Orleans. Higgs, also from Rochester, followed her there, and they became a couple.

Fair said Higgs had been moving around the country, eluding authorities and would likely have been caught sooner if not for the assistance he received from friends and family, including those from Rochester. Immediate family and friends supported him financially and coordinated his movements while he was at large, Fair said.

According to nola.com, a website that compiles news from New Orleans, authorities believe Higgs passed through Rochester while on the run.

"Several of the family members have been aiding him and hindering the investigation," Fair said.

Fair said he typically doesn't talk about family members who fail to cooperate with investigators, but their obstruction and unwillingness to help was something he considered unusual.

"I've been doing this for 20 years. Just blatant not caring about anything," Fair said. "The family was notified of the murder, basically the night it happened. And her body was basically left in the house overnight until the next morning."

It's unclear whether those who assisted him will be charged with crimes, but they could face harboring and abetting a fugitive and making false statements to authorities.

Fair credited persistence and "countless hours" of investigative work over the months, as well as Crime Stoppers tips, in apprehending Higgs.

A tip put Higgs back on marshals' radar last week, making them aware that he was at a funeral before turning up at a family reunion in Bolivar, Tenn. Higgs has family in the area, and family members from Rochester were present at that gathering, Fair said.

Fair said marshals missed capturing Higgs by a couple hours in Alabama, after a cousin drove Higgs there from Bolivar.

At some point on Thursday, Higgs boarded a Greyhound bus. Confronted on the bus in Lake County, about an hour southeast of Chicago, Higgs sought to deceive authorities, claiming an alias, Carlton Williams. He had also grown a full board, in contrast to his typical clean-shaven look. But marshals were confident it was Higgs.

"The second they put eyes on him, we knew it was him," Fair said. "We also had an idea that he was using an alias."

Quackenbush's mother, Diane Holland, told nola.com that she was relieved at Higgs' arrest, but the family remained devastated by her daughter's murder.

"Right now, I'm not ready to forgive him yet. I would like to. I'm not ready yet. But maybe I can in the future. It's too soon, too raw."

Fair said authorities wanted to make sure Quackenbush got justice. Interviews with her mother, fellow school teachers and friends made plain that she was a gifted school teacher.

"She would do things with kids that nobody else would. It was tragic, and it was senseless," Fair said of Quackenbush's death.