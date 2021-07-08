MINNEAPOLIS -- Florida attorney Ben Crump, who won a $27 million settlement from the city of Minneapolis for the death of George Floyd, now says he is representing the family of a man who died in a crash with a police squad car in Minneapolis early Tuesday morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Leneal Frazier, including Miss Darnella Frazier, who has now twice been directly impacted by lethal practices of the Minneapolis Police Department,” Crump said in a statement Thursday.

Darnella Frazier was the teen who recorded video of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police. She is Leneal Frazier’s niece.

“Police pursuits should be rare and law enforcement should take the greatest of precautions to protect all involved, especially innocent drivers and bystanders,” Crump said. “The Frazier family and the Minneapolis community are mourning the loss of yet another Black life because of the irresponsible actions and failings of the Minneapolis Police Department.”

He also called on the Minnesota State Patrol, which is investigating the crash, to conduct a complete and transparent review of the crash.

Leneal Frazier, 40, died early Tuesday morning in a crash at Lyndale and 41st avenues in north Minneapolis. Police said officer Brian Cummings had spotted a vehicle reportedly carjacked from its owner and then used in a series of business robberies. When he tried to stop it, the driver fled.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the squad car Cummings was driving collided with two other vehicles, about a dozen blocks away from where he first spotted the suspect vehicle. Frazier was in an SUV crossing the route of the police pursuit, and was gravely injured. He died a short time later at North Memorial Health Hospital.

The fleeing driver escaped and has not been identified.

The intersection where the crash happened has become the site of a makeshift memorial, and Frazier’s family, friends and supporters gathered there Wednesday night — a sign of growing anger about the circumstances of his death.

Darnella Frazier, who won worldwide fame and Pulitzer recognition for documenting Floyd’s death, has posted on Facebook about the crash, blaming Minneapolis police for her uncle’s death.

“You took an innocent life trying to catch someone else,” she wrote, although she later posted that she didn’t think the death was intentional.



