Rochester police were called about 2:40 a.m. to Cascade Creek Apartments for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found one woman had been cut on a leg and another cut on an arm. A third woman had a very minor cut on her back that was not bleeding, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. Two of the women were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for their injuries.

Omar Maani, 23, was arrested at a northeast Rochester apartment Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

A second person was arrested on suspicion of assault but was released from custody without being charged. After further investigation, police said there was not sufficient probable cause for charges.

Witnesses and at least one of the women told officers they were in an apartment when Maani allegedly thought that someone stole an item of his and became upset. The women left the apartment out of concern he was going to harm them, according to Moilanen. As the women left, Maani is alleged to have chased them and attacked them.

Moilanen said Wednesday morning that the incident was still being investigated and officers were waiting for a search warrant.