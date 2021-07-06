CASS LAKE, Minn. — A 34-year-old Cass Lake man is dead after he was shot at a house party in a drive-by shooting early Monday morning, July 5.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the incident at 2:45 a.m. in the city of Cass Lake. Deputies and responders arrived and learned the man was struck outside in the yard by gunfire. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Cass Lake Indian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim’s identification was withheld pending notification of family.

Sheriff Tom Burch reported the sheriff’s office believes there is no threat to the public and the investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Assisting were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Leech Lake Ambulance.