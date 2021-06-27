TOMAH, WIS. — A 39-year-old man who fled Minnesota on a bus after allegedly killing a woman and leaving her dead body in a house full of children was arrested in Wisconsin early Saturday, June 26.

McKinley Phillips, 39, was arrested in connection with the woman’s death about 3 a.m. Saturday in Tomah, Wis., at a Greyhound bus stop, according to a news release from the Woodbury (Minn.) Police Department.

At 3:42 p.m. on Friday, 911 dispatchers received a call from a woman who said a man had called her to confess killing a woman at a home in Woodbury. The 911 caller said it was likely that several children were at the home, police said.

When officers arrived at the home in the 7500 block of Steepleview Road, where a man “known to Woodbury police,” lived, officers called for anyone inside the house to come out, police said.

Several children of different ages came out. The children told the officers that the suspect had left the house earlier in the day. The children believed a woman in the house had left with him.

However, when SWAT members entered the house they found the woman was dead inside. Lifesaving measures were not attempted on the woman “based on her condition,” police said.

Phillips is being held in Monroe County pending charges. More information on the arrest and crime will be available once a criminal complaint is filed with the Washington County Attorney’s Office.