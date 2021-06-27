MINNEAPOLIS — Someone out there knows who shot a 10-year-old boy in Minneapolis two months ago, but they have not yet come forward to help investigators despite a $10,000 reward, authorities said Sunday, June 27.

Minneapolis police held a press conference to remind people that investigators have still not located a suspect in the April drive-by shooting that left Ladavionne Garrett Jr. hospitalized in critical condition.

“For years now, you have heard me give press conferences about all sorts of incidents,” Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said. “You hear standard terms like suspect, suspect vehicle and victim. To many, these terms have just become routine. Sadly, with the increase in violence, one word gets lost in all of it. Victim.

“In this case, our victim is a 10-year-old child. A very innocent little boy who was doing nothing more than riding in a car. He was doing nothing wrong and now his life has been forever altered in ways we do not even know yet. This is a tragedy.”

During the media briefing, Elder said the initial 911 call at about 2 p.m. on April 30 came from the hospital.

Officials there said a victim who arrived in the emergency room in very grave condition had been shot and that it appeared the injuries would be fatal. Emergency workers “literally” saved the boy’s life, Elder said.

Further investigation tied the boy’s injuries to reports of multiple shots fired shortly before 2 p.m. in the 3500 block of Morgan Avenue North. The preliminary investigation shows that the shooter shot directly at the vehicle the boy was in.

His shooting occurred just weeks before two fatal shootings of children: 6-year-old Aniya Allen, who was riding in a car on May 17 with her mother when she was shot, and 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, who died after being wounded in a drive-by shooting on May 15 while playing on a trampoline with friends.

Police encouraged anyone with information on any of these shootings to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward, police said.

There is a combined $30,000 reward fund for information about the recent child shootings. The fund includes up to $10,000 for tips leading to arrests in each case.

Elder has said the organization was formed to give people a way to anonymously provide information because some people don’t trust authorities.

“There is no way for law enforcement to be able to identify who (a tipster is),” he said. “That information is scrubbed electronically before it even gets to Crime Stoppers. Even Crime Stoppers doesn’t know who gives the information.”

Elder noted that tipsters are given an identification number in order to claim their reward.

“Law enforcement has no possible way of knowing who it is,” he said.