ST. PAUL -- A Lakeville man is in custody after a woman was found fatally shot in a child care center’s parking lot early Tuesday, June 22.

Atravius Joseph Weeks, 32, was being held Tuesday evening on suspicion of second-degree murder. He was booked into the Dakota County jail after his release from a Minneapolis hospital, where he was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lakeville police said.

The woman’s body was found about 2:40 a.m. with gunshot wounds in the New Horizons Academy parking lot. She was dead when police arrived. Her identity was not available Tuesday, though investigators did say she and Weeks knew each other.

The investigation began about 30 miles away in Belle Plaine early Tuesday morning. Officers there were called to investigate a suicidal man attempting to enter a residence in the 500 block of Elm Street, Belle Plaine police said.

Investigators found Weeks about a block north with injuries to his forehead. Officers were able to de-escalate the situation and arrested Weeks without incident. Officers also located a vehicle believed to be involved in the Lakeville slaying, Belle Plaine police said.

Weeks, suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he was treated and released in the afternoon, Lakeville police said. Weeks was then taken into custody.

Later Tuesday, police said there is no known threat remaining to the community.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

Court records show Weeks has been convicted several times, including for trespassing, aggravated robbery, driving while intoxicated and threats of violence.

Jail records indicate Weeks will have an initial court hearing Thursday.

Lakeville is 20 miles south of St. Paul.



