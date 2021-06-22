ST. PAUL -- A man is in custody after a body was found in a Lakeville parking lot early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m. on June 22, Lakeville police were called after a woman was found lying in the New Horizons Academy daycare parking lot near 203rd Street and Icefall Trail. She was dead when police arrived. The identity of the woman was not available Tuesday morning.

A man is in custody in connection to the case.

There is no known threat to the community, according to Lakeville police. The death does not appear linked to any nearby businesses, which include a bank, auto repair shop, construction industry supplier, along with the child care center.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Unit is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Lakeville is 20 miles south of downtown St. Paul.



