ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A man was shot and killed inside the doorway of his St. Cloud home early Sunday, June 20, in what authorities are calling a random incident.

St. Cloud police responded to a call shortly after 6 a.m. on Island View Drive. They found a man with gunshot wounds that appeared to come from outside his residence. The man later died at the St. Cloud hospital.

Just after 7 a.m., a 911 caller reported an armed man walking in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue South. Officers arrested Jason Robert Beckman, 45, of Duluth. Police say he has a handgun and admitted shooting the victim.

The man is being held at the Stearns County Jail pending formal charges.

"At this point in the investigation it is believed that this was a random incident and that there were no connections between (the suspect) and either the victim and/or the neighborhood where the incident occurred," St. Cloud police said in a news release.

The victim's name has not been released. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact St. Cloud police at (320) 251-1200.



