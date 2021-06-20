MINNEAPOLIS — Police investigating body parts found in Northeast Minneapolis this week have identified the victim as a 36-year-old Minneapolis man.

The dismembered human remains, found in two locations in a busy Northeast neighborhood, were first reported to police Thursday morning, June 17. Police have identified the victim as Adam Richard Johnson.

Authorities said about 9:30 a.m. they were called to the 300 block of Main Street on a report of human remains found near a community center across from the Mississippi River.

While detectives were investigating, another call came in about additional human remains found a few blocks away in the 300 block of University Avenue.

Police contacted the Minnesota Search and Rescue Association, who brought cadaver dogs to search the area. No additional remains were found.

Authorities ask anyone with information about this crime to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically at crimestoppersmn.org. Tipsters remain anonymous, and if they provide information leading to an arrest and conviction they might be eligible for a financial reward.