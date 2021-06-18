MINNEAPOLIS — A Woodbury, Minn., man who drove his truck toward a crowd of protesters on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis, has come to an agreement with prosecutors to conditionally dismiss his case.

Bogdan Vechirko agreed, along with Hennepin County prosecutors, to a continuance for dismissal of his case, if he meets certain conditions.

Verchirko was charged with threats of violence and criminal vehicular operation. Days after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, protesters gathered on the I-35W bridge in May 2020. Vechirko drove a semi truck with a tanker trailer toward the crowd at a high rate of speed, but slowed down when someone fell down in front of his vehicle.

According to Vechirko's attorney, he's been working with a restorative justice group for months, and some of his conditions for the next year are to complete his work with the restorative justice group, pay restitution if ordered and stay law abiding. If he meets those conditions, his case will be dismissed in a year.